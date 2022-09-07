VIDEO President of Hungary: We want to reduce existing tensions, not increase them

The President of Hungary, Katalin Novak, who is on an official visit to Romania, said that it is necessary for the relationship between Hungary and Romania to work, and the common objective is to reduce existing tensions, not amplify them.

We are neighboring countries, that is why we need the relationship between Hungary and Romania to work. We will both work in this direction in the years to come. We also agreed that we want to reduce existing tensions, not amplify them. We will not agree on everything - we have not agreed on everything so far, either - but the most important thing is that we can discuss and listen to each other and maybe then we can understand the other's point of view, even if the interests are not identical and the agreement is not identical in absolutely all areas, said Katalin Novak, in a press conference held together with President Klaus Iohannis.

Katalin Novak thanked President Iohannis for the invitation, noting that the last time she was in Bucharest was on the occasion of the B9 summit. At that time, the Romanian president verbally extended the invitation regarding the visit to Bucharest.

I took advantage of the opportunity, because for 12 years no president of Hungary has visited Romania. I can say that I opened a new chapter in our collaboration with my official visit to Bucharest, at the invitation of Mr. President. At the same time, I invited him in Budapest and we agreed that soon he will honor this possibility of an official visit to Budapest, stated Katalin Novak.

She mentioned that Romania and Hungary are interested in having a "good, pragmatic" bilateral relationship. At the same time, she emphasized that such collaboration is also in the interest of the two states' citizens.

On Wednesday, Katalin Novak will also have meetings with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, and the acting president of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu.

AGERPRES.