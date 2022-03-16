President of Red Cross Romania, Crown Custodian Margareta, to visit Tulcea County on Wednesday, Thursday

President of the Romanian Red Cross, Her Majesty Margareta, on Wednesday and Thursday, will pay a visit to Tulcea County, Agerpres reports.

The Custodian of the Crown will be accompanied by Prince Radu.On Wednesday, at 4:00 pm, she will meet the members of the Ukrainian community in Tulcea, and on 5:00 pm, she will visit the Red Cross branch in Tulcea.One week ago, the President of the Red Cross visited the mobile camp for refugees in Siret.Early this week, Her Majesty Margareta welcomed at the Elisabeta Palace the ad-interim Representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Romania, Pablo Zapata, discussing common efforts to support refugees from Ukraine.