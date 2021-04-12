President of Romanian Rowing Federation hopeful for exceptional results at Tokyo Olympics

President of the Romanian Rowing Federation Elisabeta Lipa declared today, as she welcomed the Romanian team back from the European Rowing Championships in Varese (Italy), that their results give her hopes for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where the Romanian rowers will produce pleasant "surprises".

"They have been in training camp for 4 and a half months in Italy and I can tell you that these athletes are heroes for having endured so many months in the training camp; I congratulate them for how they behaved and on their performance in the European Championships. It was an extremely difficult competition with many very well trained athletes. The great happiness for us was that the vast majority of the crews can rightly dream of medals at the Olympic Games. To me, the Romanians' silver medals are just as good as gold and I congratulate them for how they competed. I believe in an exceptional result at the Olympic Games. At these European championships Romania finished third in the Olympic events, we are a beautiful, strong delegation that will produce surprises at the Olympic Games," Lipa declared at the Snagov National Sports Complex, agerpres.ro confirms.

As she congratulated the men's rowing team, who won two silver medals at the European Championships, Lipa said that the goal of the Federation had not been this competition in particular, but the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"The boys have shown maturity, they have fought on an equal footing with Olympic and world champions. I am convinced that what prevented you from doing even better was not a lack of value, but your desire to defeat your opponents that was so great that you couldn't properly do your race. Please analyze the race and I am sure that in Tokyo things will be reversed. Chin up, that's how it is in sports. (...) Our goal wasn't necessarily this European championship, but the Tokyo Olympics, which we have waited for not for 4 years, but for 5 and a half years, and we are now so close. We have three months left until the start of the Olympic Games, be self-confident, keep working as you did up until now and we will surely enjoy together your beautiful results after you cross the finish line in Tokyo. Now go off on a well-deserved vacation, be careful what you do, watch your step and return mentally recovered, because you are definitely physically fit," added Lipa.

Romania's medal tally at the European Rowing Championships in Varese consisted of gold medals in the women's double sculls (Nicoleta-Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Geanina Radi) and women's eight (Maria-Magdalena Rusu, Viviana-Iuliana Bejinariu, Georgiana Dedu, Maria Tivodariu, Ioana Vrinceanu, Amalia Beres, Madalina Beres, Denisa Tilvescu and Daniela Druncea), and four silver medals in the women's pair (Adriana Ailincai and Iuliana Buhus), women's lightweight single sculls (Gianina-Elena Beleaga), men's four (Mihaita-Vasile Tiganescu, Mugurel Vasile Semciuc, Stefan-Constantin Berariu and Cosmin Pascari), and men's eight (Alexandru Chioseaua, Florin-Sorin Lehaci, Constantin Radu, Sergiu-Vasile Bejan, Vlad-Dragos Aicoboae, Constantin Adam, Florin Arteni-Fîntînariu, Ciprian Huc and Adrian Munteanu).

Romania finished fourth in the overall medal standings (2-4-0) after Great Britain (5-4-3), Italy (3-3-2) and the Netherlands (2-4-3).