President promulgates law allowing access to online consular services

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday promulgated a law allowing citizens outside Romania access to online consular services.

The new piece of legislation amends and supplements Law 62/2019 regarding consular activity to increase the digitisation of consular services by introducing a possibility for citizens to access consular services online, without having to go to the headquarters of the diplomatic mission or the consular office, agerpres reports.

The request for consular services is submitted in person or in electronic format, as the case may be. Depending on the type of consular service requested and the option of the applicant, the documents issued within the consular activity are picked up personally or sent by courier services, with shipping costs borne by the applicants or transmitted in an electronic format after being issued and signed with a qualified electronic signature, as the case may be. The categories of consular services that can be requested/provided in and electronic format, the issued documents that can by send by courier services, the procedure for submitting and resolving the respective requests, as well as any other related aspects are established by order of the foreign minister.

The order of the foreign minister is issued within 90 days of the date the law enters into force.