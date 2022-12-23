President promulgates law amending Administrative Code, allowing the setting up of administrative consortia

President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Friday, the decree regarding the promulgation of the Law for the amendment and completion of the Government's Emergency Ordinance No. 57/ 2019 regarding the Administrative Code, told Agerpres.

The law provides for the creation of a new cooperation/association mechanism between the administrative-territorial units, through which the administrative consortia are established, without legal personality, which have a double role: on the one hand, to ensure the completion of some activities necessary for the exercise of the attributions given by law to administrative-territorial units with insufficient administrative capacity and, on the other hand, to stimulate the associative phenomenon at the level of local public administration and the transfer of unitary expertise and practices.