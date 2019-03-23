Presidential Administration: 'King Abdullah II's visit to Romania cancelled by Jordanian side'

The Presidential Administration said that the visit King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan was slated to pay to Romania beginning this Monday was canceled by the Jordanian side.

"The President of Romania, Mr. Klaus Iohannis, was to welcome this afternoon His Majesty King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan at the Cotroceni Palace on the occasion of the latter's official visit to Romania. The visit was canceled today by the Jordanian side," the Presidential Administration said in a release this Monday.

King Abdullah II of Jordan has canceled a visit to Romania in protest following the statements made by Romanian Premier Viorica Dancila about the move of Romania's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, AFP cites the Royal Palace as saying.

"King Abdullah II decided to cancel his visit to Romania which was due to begin on Monday in solidarity with Al-Quds (the Arabic name for the city of Jerusalem - ed. note)," the Royal Palace said in a statement.

The cancellation of the visit, which was to be marked by the signing of several agreements in various fields, was decided "after Prime Minister Vorica Dancila's remarks on Sunday, expressing the intention to move her country's embassy to Jerusalem," the release also said.

According to the Jordan National Press Agency Petra, King Abdullah's visit had been planned to include meetings with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and parliament leaders. He was also supposed to participate in the Aqaba Meetings, which had been planned to be hosted by Romania in partnership with Jordan.

The Petra agency also reports that, on the sidelines of the visit, the Jordanian and Romanian governments had been due to sign an agreement, two memorandums of understanding, and a cooperation programme, while a Jordanian-Romanian Business Forum had been planned to be held, with the participation of private sector representatives from the two countries.

