Presidential Adviser Aurescu says Three Seas Initiative is European regional contribution to transatlantic relation

The Three Seas Initiative is "an European regional contribution to the transatlantic tie," Presidential Adviser for foreign policy Bogdan Aurescu stated on Thursday at the "Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum."

Aurescu brought to mind that Romania will host in September a summit dedicated to this project, which also aims to draft a political declaration on this topic.Moreover, the Presidential Adviser showed the summit also aims to break apart prejudices related to the initiative, pointing out that the respective project gathers 12 countries of the region of the Baltic, Black and Adriatic Seas, which was described sometimes as being "anti EU" or "a US instrument designed in order to create divisions inside the European Union.""I believe that Romania, as the host of the future summit, is in a very good position to dismantle these arguments, because I believe we have an undisputed pro-European position, but we are also firm supporters of the transatlantic relation. We are a country that has a very powerful Strategic Partnership with the US," he pointed out.Aurescu brought to mind that the Three Seas Initiative's goal is "the economic development through infrastructure connectivity, especially on the North-South axis on three large areas - transport, energy and digital." However, the Presidential Adviser added that the initiative also aims to strengthen the transatlantic ties."We think that an intensified US economic presence in the region, in complementarity with a consistent US military presence, which we endorse, will be a catalyst of cooperation. (...) We define the initiative as a European regional contribution to the transatlantic tie," he said.Furthermore, Aurescu mentioned that, beyond the economic objectives, the initiative also has strategic implications and exemplified the energy and military areas.He stated that the Three Seas Initiative aspires to create "favorable conditions for a truly integrated energy market, freed of all the foreign political influences," as well as "military mobility.""On the EU and NATO level, we have come to an agreement that we must take important steps in order to ensure a better mobility of the troops' equipment on the North-South axis and on the Eastern Flank in general. (...) We need to build and maintain the infrastructure, such as roads and railways, so that the initiative be a platform for connectivity," the Presidential Adviser highlighted.