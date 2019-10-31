PresidentialElection PSD's Dancila: Merger of hopitals does not comply with reality in Romania

The candidate of the Social Democrats in the presidential election, Viorica Dancila, considers that a possible merger of the hospitals, which, in her opinion, would also mean their closure, does not comply with the reality in Romania, as the patients need to reach a medical unit as soon as possible.

"I am not for the hospitals' closing, in any form! We had a period when hospitals, schools were closed, a black sheet was written for medicine, for people. I am for modernizing hospitals, equipping them with high performance equipment and keeping physicians in the country. I believe that it is in this direction that I have acted, because beyond words, what you propose, the facts matter, and as you could see, we have taken care of the salaries of the medical staff, because we have to acknowledge the professionalism of the medical staff and, at the same time, of endowing hospitals with equipment, modernizing hospitals, certainly not closing them," said Dancila."We do not have to go back to that period, and what was envisaged now through the PNL [National Liberal Party] governing programme only sounds an alarm. I am referring to the merger of hospitals, which of course will mean shutting down hospitals. I think people need to know in their own country that they can get to the first hospital in a very short time. Some need rapid intervention, medical doctors need to stay in our country, in as many hospitals, as modernised as possible, and this request of the PNL governing programme is not one that complies with the reality in Romania," concluded Viorica Dancila.