PresidentialElection2019/Barna: Ponta helping Dancila stay at rule is no surprise; I hope PM-designate will have majority

USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna, a presidential candidate, said he wasn't the least bit surprised of the fact that Victor Ponta announced Pro Romania won't vote for the investiture of the Orban Government, while he trusts the Prime Minister-designate will be able to build the necessary majority.

"Romania is struggling to sink the Dancila Government into history. I've seen that Mr. Ponta has just announced he wants to keep the Dancila Government in place, but I believe this is no surprise to anyone. For it's hard to believe there was anyone who believed for even a moment that Mr. Ponta had other strategy than this one of maintaining Viorica Dancila at rule, so that the theft from public money that we have been witnessing for the past three years and a half could continue and especially the waste," Dan Barna told a press conference in Arad.He also said he trusted the Prime Minister-designate will manage to build a majority."USR was consistent with its position in asking for early polls and saying very clearly that the departure of the Dancila Government is a priority (...) I trust and I hope that Prime Minister-designate will succeed to build the necessary majority for the investiture of the government in the following days," said the USR leader.Barna added that "the stake of this election is very clear, a second round without the PSD," for "this is what Romania needs to get well."The candidate for presidential elections said "USR has just proved in Parliament that we speak now of a toxic majority.""We speak of a majority that will make it impossible for the minority government of Mr. Orban, if it is invested, to carry out the reform. Mr. Ponta's decision of today confirms this," said Dan Barna.