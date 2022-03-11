Press conference on topic of Population and Housing Census launch

The National Institute for Statistics (INS) is organizing on Friday a press conference on the topic of the launch of the Population and Housing Census.

The event will be attended by INS chair, Tudorel Andrei, Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, and the director of the Special Communications Service, Ionel-Sorin Balan.

The first stage of the census, that of inputting data from administrative sources, started on February 1, and the second, which consists of self-census, will take place between March 14 and May 15. The self-census will be available on any smartphone-type phone, tablet, laptop or computer, the self-census questionnaire being available in Romanian and the languages of national minorities, as well as in English.

The third stage of the census, the collection and processing of data will run exclusively online.

According to the INS, the information collected will be processed in accordance with the legislation in force regarding the protection of personal data (EU Regulation no. 679/2016) and made anonymous immediately after entry into the system.

The population and housing census is done, starting last year, in all EU member-states, in accordance with Regulation (EC) No 763/2008 of the European Parliament and of the Council on population and housing censuses, as well as the corresponding implementation regulations.

In Romania, the population and housing census will take place in accordance with the provisions of Government Emergency Ordinance no. 19/2020 regarding the organization and conduct of the Population and Housing Census in Romania in 2021, approved with amendments and completions through Law no. 178/2020.