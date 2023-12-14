Primary energy resources down by 1.8pct, electricity up by 1.8pct ten months into 2023

Primary energy resources decreased in the first ten months of 2023 by 1.8pct, and those of electrical energy increased by 1.8pct, compared to the same period in 2022, the National Institute of Statistics announced on Thursday.

The main primary energy resources, during the period January 1 - October 31, 2023, totaled 27.561 million tons of oil equivalent (toe), down by 491,200 toe compared to the same period of the previous year.

Domestic production amounted to 14.990 million toe, an increase of 22,000 toe (+0.1pct) compared to the period January 1 - October 31, 2022, and the import was 12.571 million toe, a decrease of 513,200 toe (-3, 9pct).

In this period, electricity resources were 53.984 billion kWh, an increase of 933.5 million kWh compared to the corresponding period of 2022.

Production from thermal power plants was 14.232 billion kWh, down by 3.333 billion kWh (-19.0%). Production from hydropower plants was 15.934 billion kWh, up by 4.042 billion kWh (+34.0pct), and that from nuclear-electric power plants was 9.310 billion kWh, up by 239.1 million kWh ( +2.6pct).

The production from wind power plants, ten months into 2023, was 6.194 billion kWh, an increase of 367.4 million kWh compared to the same period of the previous year, and the solar energy produced in photovoltaic installations in this period of was 1.533 billion kWh, down by 123.4 million kWh compared to the corresponding period of 2022.

The final consumption of electricity in this period was 40.493 billion kWh, 6.3pct lower than the corresponding period of 2022, while the final consumption of electricity in the economy decreased by 4.9pct; public lighting decreased by 21.1pct, and population consumption dipped by 9.8pct.

The export of electricity was 9.439 billion kWh, an increase of 3.751 billion kWh.

Own technological consumption in networks and stations was 4.052 billion kWh, down by 107.2 million kWh.