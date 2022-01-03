Prime Minister attends COVID-19 pandemic management meeting

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca participated on Monday in a working meeting with the officials responsible for managing the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 infection cases in the country and at the level of the European Union was presented and the measures envisaged to protect the health of the population and for the continued functioning of schools and economic sectors have been highlighted.

According to a press release sent by the Government to AGERPRES, the meeting was attended by ministers and representatives of the Ministries of Health, Finance, Justice, Education, Labor and Social Solidarity, as well as the head of the Emergency Situations Department.

"The continuation of vaccination has been highlighted as the safest solution to protect the lives and health of Romanians against the serious forms of illness generated by SARS-CoV-2. On the other hand, one of the most effective prevention measures, which could be generalized throughout the country, remains the correct wearing of surgical masks or other types of masks that comply with FFP2 standards," the press release reads.

During the meeting was discussed the effectiveness of student testing programs and the possibility of including in the package of measures the provision of free masks to children in need, along with the ability to administer tests in school, Agerpres.ro informs.

"To continue in good conditions both the functioning of the public services and the economic activities that would maintain jobs, the solutions presented were the rotation of work schedule and technical unemployment. In this sense, the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Finance will ensure that the necessary financial resources are prepared. In order to ensure the highest possible level of correct information of the population, communication and information activities will be carried out, alongside measures aimed at combating misinformation," specifies the Government.