Prime Minister Citu recommends victims of aggression in Suceava to file criminal complaints against attackers

Prime Minister Florin Citu recommended on Friday to journalists and environmental activists who were victims of aggression in Cosna commune, Suceava County to file complaints against the aggressors.

At the same time, the head of the Executive asked the state institutions to intervene and "do their duty" in this case.

"In any event of this kind, the state authorities must do their duty, immediately, quickly, without any kind of ... Nobody has to say anything else. The state institutions, the Police, the Prosecutor's Office, everyone must intervene to do their duty. I understand that this has been done (....) There is a small problem, however. I understand that no criminal complaint has been made from those who are injured and the procedure should go further and these complaints be filed, because otherwise I do not know if the police can legally do something, but, I repeat, such acts, any act of violence must be immediately investigated and those who are responsible must be held accountable for it," the head of government said.

Greenpeace Romania announced that the director and journalist Mihai Dragolea, who was filming an international documentary about illegal logging of forests in Romania, was severely beaten by about 20 individuals in a forest within the Cosna commune in Suceava County. His equipment and all the recordings have been destroyed, Agerpres.ro informs.

Along with him were director Radu Constantin Mocanu and environmental activist Tiberiu Bosutar, who were helping Mihai Dragolea to identify evidence of forest crimes in Bukovina. The attack was severe, two of the victims losing consciousness on the way to the Municipal Hospital in Vatra Dornei.

Romanian Police spokesperson Georgian Dragan said the police officers identified and interrogated 11 people involved in the assault on the media representatives and the environmental activist.