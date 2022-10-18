Prime Minister Ciuca and leaders of Coalition discuss energy prices with market operators

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met, on Monday evening, at the Victoria Palace of Government, together with leaders of the Coalition and members of the Government, with representatives of energy suppliers and distributors, with solutions being analysed on this occasion for the optimization of the mechanisms for managing the situation generated by the increase in energy prices, informs a press release of the Government, told Agerpres.

The participants emphasized the need to find solutions to make sure the prices applied to the final consumer are at a level as affordable as possible.

"The solutions needed in the short and medium term aim at the stability and functionality of the market, as well as a correct perspective of the evolution in the year 2023, in the context of the new provisions of the European Regulation 1854/6 October this year," the mentioned press release states.

Also present at the meeting were the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), deputy prime minister Kelemen Hunor, the minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, the minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, the Secretary General of the Government, Marian Neacsu, the president and vice-president of National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), Dumitru Chirita, and Zoltan Nagy-Bege, respectively.

Representatives of the board of the Federation of Associations of Energy Utility Companies in Romania (ACUE) participated on behalf of energy suppliers and distributors.