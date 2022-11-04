Prime Minister Ciuca congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu for winning legislative elections

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca congratulated the president of the Likud Party, Benjamin Netanyahu, for winning the legislative elections in Israel, stressing that he is looking forward to the strengthening of the Romanian-Israeli strategic partnership.
"Excellent telephone conversation with Likud president Netanyahu. I congratulated him for winning the elections in Israel. I look forward to strengthening the strategic partnership between Romania and Israel," Ciuca wrote on Facebook on Friday.
Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing allies won the majority of seats in the Israeli Parliament in the legislative elections held on November 1, the Israeli Electoral Commission announced on Thursday.
Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing allies won the majority of seats in the Israeli Parliament in the legislative elections held on November 1, the Israeli Electoral Commission announced on Thursday.