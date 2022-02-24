Prime Minister Ciuca convenes task force to manage situation generated by Russian military aggression in Ukraine

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has convened on Thursday, at the level of the Government, the task force to manage the situation generated by the Russian military aggression in Ukraine, Agerpres reports.

According to a release of the Executive, the main responsibilities relate to the monitoring of the situation and the coordination of measures at the level of government structures to ensure the functioning of all public services.The working group is made up of Minister of Defence Vasile Dincu, Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu, Finance Minister Adrian Caciu, Interior Minister Lucian Bode, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu, Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila, Labor Minister Marius Budai, the Government's General Secretary, Marian Neacsu, and the Head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Mircea Abrudean.