Prime Minister Ciuca sends message of condolences to Ukrainian counterpart following helicopter crash

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent a message of condolences, on Wednesday, on behalf of the Government of Romania to his Ukrainian counterpart, Denis Smihal, for the loss of human lives in the helicopter crash that took place on the territory of the neighbouring country, stressing that in these sad moments, the authorities in Bucharest stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and remain committed to helping the neighbouring country to win the war started by the Russian Federation, told Agerpres.

"On behalf of the Government of Romania, I convey my deepest condolences for the tragic loss of human lives following the helicopter crash in Brovari, among whom Interior Minister Denis Monastirski and his team. In this moment of sadness, we are with the Ukrainian people and remain committed to helping Ukraine to win this war," Nicolae Ciuca wrote on the Government's Twitter page.

The helicopter carrying Ukrainian Minister of the Interior Denis Monastirski that crashed on the outskirts of Kiev, killing at least 18 people, was heading towards the front line, the Ukrainian presidency announced on Wednesday.