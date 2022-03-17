Prime Minister Ciuca, Spanish counterpart discuss multidimensional impact of Ukraine crisis

Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca had, on Thursday, a meeting with his Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez, the discussions focusing mainly the multidimensional impact of the crisis in Ukraine, with emphasis on the topics regarding stability, refugees and energy, the Government informs.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the two heads of Government confirmed the necessity of a European solution to reform the energy market, as well as to respond to the needs of refugees from Ukraine.

Both the Prime Minister of Romania, as well as his Spanish counterpart have appreciated the solidary response of NATO and the EU to the Ukraine crisis, confirming the importance of solidarity with states in the first line of managing refugee flows.

He also noted the particular effort of the Republic of Moldova, who received the largest number of refugees in relation to the population of the country, accentuating the "urgent" need for European and bilateral support for Chisinau.

The Spanish Prime Minister expressed his wish to continue to support efforts to help the Republic of Moldova, the release also shows.

During discussions, Nicolae Ciuca also presented the measures had in view as part of the new scheme to cap and compensate energy and natural gas prices.

He also expressed interest for organizing, with celerity, the first joint session of the two Governments, with the purpose of maximizing bilateral cooperation.

"The Spanish Prime Minister showed appreciation for the relation between the two states, through the bridge represented by Romanian citizens living in Spain, and reiterated interest in developing and consolidating bilateral relations. At the same time, Prime Minister Sanchez offered thanks for the reaction and solidarity of Romanian people, offering Spain's continued support as part of the European effort to support refugees from Ukraine," the Government's release mentions. AGERPRES