Prime minister-designate to submit governing program and Cabinet list to Parliament on Monday

Dacian Cioloș

Prime minister-designate Dacian Ciolos will submit to Parliament on Monday the governing program and the Cabinet list.

"The National Bureau of the Save Romania Union (USR) met on Friday at the request of Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos and set a calendar for the following days: Saturday - completion of the governing program; Sunday - National Bureau and Political Committee meeting to approve the program and the list of ministers; Monday - submission of the governing program and the list of ministers to Parliament," USR announced.

USR Chairman Dacian Ciolos was nominated on Monday evening by President Klaus Iohannis to form a government.

According to article 103 of the Constitution of Romania, within 10 days from the nomination, the Prime Minister-designate shall request Parliament's vote of confidence on the complete government line-up and program, which are debated by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in a joint session.

Parliament's confidence in the government is given by the vote of the lawmakers' majority.

