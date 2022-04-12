Prime Minister discusses with German officials about investments in Romania and impact of aggression in Ukraine

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca received on Tuesday, at Victoria Palace of Government, Tilman Kuban, Member of the German Federal Parliament, Katja Christina Plate, Director of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation for Romania and the Republic of Moldova, and Peer Gebauer, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, with discussions tackling bilateral economic cooperation, stimulating German investment in Romania and managing the impact of military aggression in Ukraine, the Executive informs in a press release.

"The government encourages foreign companies, including German ones, to invest in Romania. A central point of the 'Support for Romania' package, launched last night, is the support of domestic and foreign investment, the engine of economic growth," the prime minister was quoted as saying in the press release.

The head of the Executive mentioned Romania's objective of ensuring energy independence, by supporting investments and promoting energy from alternative sources, Agerpres.ro informs.

In this context, the Prime Minister appreciated the bilateral relationship, especially in economic terms, given that Germany is Romania's most important trading partner and one of the main investors in the Romanian economy.

The representative of the German delegation, Tilman Kuban, congratulated the Romanian authorities for their involvement in the management of the humanitarian crisis and for the assistance provided to the refugees and gave assurances that Germany will remain involved in defending the Eastern Flank.