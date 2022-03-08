Prime Minister discusses with representatives of energy companies solutions to increase the level of energy independence

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday spoke with representatives of Romelectro, Hidroconstruct, Hidroelectrica, Oltenia Energy Complex and Hunedoara Energy Complex to identify solutions for developing the national electricity production capacity, analyzing the measures to increase the level of energy independence of Romania starting this year.

According to a Government release, the working meeting was also attended by the Secretary General of the Government, Marian Neacsu, the Ministers of Energy, Virgil Popescu, Environment, Tanczos Barna, and Justice, Catalin Predoiu, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Thus, from May, Oltenia Energy Complex will increase its production capacity by 300 MW, and by the end of the year, the commissioning of the Iernut Power Plant will provide another 210 MW. Investments to obtain energy from the hydro system will provide another 200 MW starting next year," the release reads.

At the same time, the Government will intensify investment plans in the Modernization Fund for the development of energy production capacities, including from renewable sources.

"Thus, since the beginning of this year, Oltenia Energy Complex has submitted projects worth 1.4 billion euros, of which 895 million euros from the Modernization Fund. Another 400 million euros will be allocated to the projects submitted by Transelectrica, and 1.1 billion euros will be added to the development of the electricity distribution network. As of this month, 960 million euros worth of project calls will be launched, which will generate additional electricity generation capacity of 260 MW. Another 2.8 billion euros will be made available this autumn from the Modernization Fund for the development of energy production capacities", the release also reads.