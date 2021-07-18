Prime Minister Florin Citu: Equal sums of money to be given to flood-hit people of Alba County

On Sunday, after meeting with the mayors of the communes from Alba County, the most affected by the recent floods, the Prime Minister Florin Citu declared that the people whose households were flooded will receive fixed amounts of money for reconstruction, agerpres reports.

"A month and a half ago, we have created the legal framework through which we can give help without the need for a Government meeting, which means that after we receive the evaluation report, people will be able to get financial, material support, everything they need. There is a fixed amount, but if needed, it can be supplemented. At this moment, we have to make sure that people can recover and restore their households as soon as possible," Citu said.

He added that the fact that there were no casualties is a good thing, while the people have warned each other about the floods' danger."Now comes the hard part, in the short term, to restore everything that has broken down. First of all, we start with people's households, where needed, we have already discussed whether (drinking) water is needed, we will bring containers of 1,000 liters of water as to have drinking water in the area, if there is a need for housing, mattresses, equipment, the Army, I spoke with the general (Nicolae Ciuca, Minister of Defense, ed.n.) for staff, but also heavy equipment to help. All resources will be handled to quickly solve (the situation). First of all, the citizens' households to be able to return to normal as soon as possible, then we will start with the main roads, as well," Citu added.The Prime Minister specified that he assured the mayors from Ocolis, Rosia Montana, Campeni and Abrud of all the support from the Government.On Sunday, the Prime Minister Florin Citu paid a visit to Ocolis locality of central-western Alba County, together with the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, and the Minister of National Defense, Nicolae Ciuca.