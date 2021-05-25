Prime Minister Florin Citu: Ministries must propose reforms in Gov't meeting; We still have no proposals on companies

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Tuesday that ministries must propose reforms in a Government meeting, stressing that he has not received any reorganization proposals regarding state-owned companies, agerpres reports.

"We must have the reforms approved in the Government meeting. Ministries should come up with proposals in the Government meeting. (...) We do not have proposals on companies yet. In the Government meeting there have not been made yet any reorganization proposals in the direction that I said at the beginning of the year, namely to reduce the number of general managers, for example, to reduce the personnel criteria (...), to merge departments and so on," said the prime minister.

He said there was money for salaries until the end of the year."The ministries have money for salaries until the end of the year, it was about other expenses. (...) There is money until the end of the year for salaries and pensions. There is no problem there, but it was about subsidies. I said very clear that I will not subsidize losses anymore if they do not come up with a credible reform program that shows those companies will become profitable in one to three years," Citu said.