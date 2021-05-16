Prime Minister Florin Citu: Romanians have understood the only way out of pandemic is vaccination

Prime Minister Florin Citu said, on Saturday evening, at the Bucharest National Theatre (TNB), that Romanians had understood that the only way out out of the pandemic was vaccination.

"Together we went through a difficult year, together we wore masks, together we kept the social distance, together we were vaccinated. I want to thank [the Romanians] that they have understood. We have a vaccination campaign that continues and today we have a record number of vaccinated people, 120,000 vaccinated people. The campaign continues, the Romanians have understood that the only solution to get out of the pandemic is vaccination," said Citu.

The Prime Minister said he was "very happy" to take part in the TNB pilot show and announced that other relaxation measures would follow from June 1."Tonight I am very happy to be at this show, a pilot event, but you know very well that from June 1 we will launch several events, with certain regulations, but we start. Starting today we have the first step in returning to normality, an important step that Romania is taking and I think it is the first country in the European Union to take this step, thanks to the Romanians. The Romanians have understood they should get vaccinated," said Florin Citu.The pilot show staging the play "Dinner with fools" by Francis Veber took place at the Bucharest National Theatre on Saturday evening.