Prime Minister Ludovic Orban: 'People in vulnerable categories to be immunized first when anti-COVID vaccine ready'

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that when the anti-COVID vaccine arrives in Romania, people in vulnerable categories will be immunized first and probably for free.

"We have adopted a memorandum at European level, there is a clear understanding, when the vaccine is produced, depending on the quantities that are produced, these will be distributed to the member countries according to the population in each country. Obviously, we will do the vaccination as well. There will be a scheduling that will be done according to the risk categories, normally, because we will not have a vaccine for everyone from the beginning, more than likely this vaccine will be free for the vulnerable categories. There will be prioritization, which is set by health professionals," Orban told Digi 24.

He added that the Government has adopted a memorandum in this regard and that he has information that there are "about two companies" that have taken important steps, namely they are in the final phase of testing the vaccine. AGERPRES .