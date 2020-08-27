Prime Minister Ludovic Orban: 'Students less likely to get COVID-19 at school than unattended at home'

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in Brasov on Thursday that, in his view, the risk of children getting COVID-19 at school is lower than if they stayed at home unattended.

"I personally believe - but I have also discussed with specialists - that the risk of illness for students, from my point of view, is lower at school, where the child is under the supervision of teachers most of the time except for breaks, than when they are left unattended, especially when we talk about teenagers, who interact without any rules and supervision," said the prime minister.

He pointed out that during the period when the schools were closed, the infection rate in the school population was 6.3%, emphasising that it was the percentage of those diagnosed.

"(...) but, in reality, it is possible that the number of cases be higher, because young people do not develop symptoms and get the disease without realising it or without taking into account the mild symptoms," Orban said.

Asked whether or not re-opening schools in September, which will overlap a new relaxation in the field of HORECA and the resumption of cultural activities, will lead to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the prime minister said there is a risk.

"There is certainly a risk, because the number of interactions between different categories of people is increasing; in fact, the number of contacts is increasing," he said, adding that any resumption of activity would take place under strictly controlled conditions to ensure public health protection.

He specified that re-opening hotel restaurants is necessary in order not to affect the hospitality industry, pointing out that in terms of other indoor restaurants, the autonomous ones, the spread of the virus at the county level will be taken into account.

"As for the HORECA field, the summer season is coming to an end and, especially in the tourist area - hotels, boarding houses are becoming more and more hard pressed to provide outdoor dining and, practically, we risk affecting the hospitality area if we do not allow dining. Providing meals to hotel guests will be allowed regardless of the level of illness. In terms of restaurants per se, we will take into account the level of the [local] spread of the virus," said Orban. AGERPRES .