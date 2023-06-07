Prime minister meets Atlantic Council representatives, presents Romania's vision on Black Sea strategic importance

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Wednesday at the Victoria Palace of Government with the Atlantic Council's Black Sea Strategy working group led by Richard Hooker, whom he presented Romania's vision on the strategic importance of the Black Sea, especially amid the Russian military aggression on Ukraine, the government said in a release.

During the meeting, the prime minister welcomed the bipartisan bill introduced in the U.S. Congress by Senator Jeanne Shaheen and, at the same time, provided details on Romania's priorities in the Black Sea region, both from a military and an economic perspective.

"The head of government highlighted Romania's benefits from the Romania-U.S. Strategic Partnership which is a generator of security and prosperity for Romanian citizens. In addition, public support for this partnership is constant and places Romania among the European states with the strongest appreciation of the trans-Atlantic relationship," the release states.

The American guests were interested in concrete ways to reinforce and expand the Romania-U.S. Strategic Partnership and welcomed the important role take up by Romania together with the Western community, in supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, the cited source states. AGERPRES