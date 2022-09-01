Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca: Gov't expands measures shielding households and the economy from energy price hikes

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, at the beginning of the government sitting, that the proposed amendments to OUG No. 27/2022 are intended to reinforce and expand the measures for shielding households and the economy from energy price hikes.

"Basically, the changes we will operate on the Government's Ordinance No. 27 do nothing else but reinforce and expand the measures for the protection of the population and the economy from electricity and gas price rises. Once it is published in the Official Journal, the validity period of the ordinance is also extended. Virtually, we have extended it by one year and it will stay in effect until August 31, 2023. What we had in mind was to ensure the protection of the population and of the economy. 98 percent of households will benefit from this energy price cap/offsetting measure, and we estimate that they will thus be shielded from the increase in electricity and gas prices. At the same time, we considered it is important to take measures to scale up the resources allocated for this, and we have also taken measures to make sure that the internal market has the full amount of natural gas ensured and, of course, that all the electricity production capacities are functional, so that we can smoothly make it through the winter," the Prime Minister said.

According to the draft ordinance amending and complementing OUG No. 27/2022 published on the website of the Energy Ministry, the electricity price cap for households applies for a consumption of up to 255 kWh per month, effective until August 31, 2023.

The draft stipulates that for the consumption registered between September 1, 2022 and August 31, 2023, the final capped price charged by electricity suppliers on household customers with an average monthly consumption in 2021 between 0 - 100 KWh shall be a maximum of 0.68 RON/kWh, VAT included; in the case of household customers with an average monthly consumption between 100.01 and 300 kWh, the final capped price is 0.80 RON/kWh, VAT included, for a maximum monthly consumption of 255 kWh. For an electricity consumption exceeding 255 KWh/month, the price is set by each individual supplier.

