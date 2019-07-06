Prime Minister Viorica Dancila opened the ARC youth camp governmental program,

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has opened, on Saturday, in Sulina, the ARC youth camp governmental program, which hosts this year a record number of participants, over 3,000 children from Romanian communities abroad.

"We want you to discover Romania, to be attached to Romanian values. You will meet wonderful people, Mr. [Miodrag] Belodedici is here, you will meet dedicated teachers, you will see beautiful places, you will know our traditions and customs, but also the beauty of the Romanian soul. I hope that you take these memories to heart and they remain your fondest memories. Romania awaits for your return home," Prime Minister Viorica Dancila told the children present at the Sulina youth camp organized by the Ministry for Romanians Everywhere (MRP), Agerpress informs.

In her turn, the Minister for Romanians Everywhere, Natalia Intotero, said that the number of participants this year is a record high.

"There will be over 3,000 participants in 2019, a record high. This is due to the Government of Romania wishing that their number be higher and higher every year, because home means Romania," Intotero mentioned.

Also attending the opening of the ARC youth camp governmental programme, in the town of Sulina, were the Ministers of Public Finance, of Youth and Sports and of Culture, who expressed their hope that the participants in the programme will return to Romania.

Currently at its 11th edition, the ARC youth camp governmental programme has as objectives fostering interaction and dialogue between Romanian citizens and ethnics from different states. Presently, according to the MRP, 23,000 pupils, youths and professors - Romanians living abroad - had the opportunity to return home and reconnect with Romania.

The ARC youth camps take place between July 1 - August 27, 2019, in consecutive series of children all spending seven days in the resorts in Sulina, Tulcea County; Oglinzi, Neamt County; Caprioara, Hunedoara County; and Sacelu, Gorj County.