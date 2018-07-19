Prime Minister Viorica Dancila says CNI signed contract for the Dinamo stadium

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Thursday, in the beginning of the Government sitting that within the preparations which Romania carries out in order to host the matches of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, the National Investments Company (CNI) has signed two major contracts - one regarding the design and execution of the works on the new "Steaua" Stadium and another one that is aimed at the feasibility studies for the new sports complex of the Dinamo Club.

"I have good news in view of the preparations that Romania is carrying out in order to host the matches of the 2020 European Football Championship. Yesterday [Wednesday], the National Investments Company signed two important contracts. The first contract refers to the design and execution of investment works at the 'Steaua' Stadium. The new arena will have a capacity of 30,500 seats and will meet the criteria enforced by the UEFA for running sports competitions for the UEFA classification level," the Prime Minister said.

According to her, a second contract signed by the National Investments Company refers to "drawing-up the pre-feasibility and feasibility studies of the new stadium for the Dinamo Bucharest sports club."

"The new sports complex will have a capacity of approximately 18,000 seats and will meet the criteria imposed by the UEFA for carrying out sports competition for the UEFA 4 classification level," the PM stated.

Dancila also mentioned that both projects will be funded by the Regional Development and Public Administration Ministry through the National Investments Company.