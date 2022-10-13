Prince Edward of the United Kingdom awards young footballers with Viitorul Cluj Football Academy

On Thursday, Prince Edward of the United Kingdom awarded several young footballers with the Viitorul Football Academy in central-western Cluj-Napoca, he attended and participated in their training, he spoke with them and even took a shot from 11 meters, scoring a goal, told Agerpres.

"We are very happy, very honored to host this visit today. We are also very proud to be the only football academy in Romania that delivers this programme. This visit is confirmation of the work done and the professionalism of the entire staff of the Viitorul Cluj Football Academy. (...) As part of The Duke of Edinburgh International Award program, our athletes develop their skills, discover their abilities, face challenges, learn what volunteering means, what it means to work for the benefit of the community and learn to define their own goals. We want these young people to have alternatives to their sports career," said the development director of the Viitorul Cluj Football Academy, Andra Zavaleanu.

She also said that there are 100 young people from the Cluj football academy in The Duke of Edinburgh International Award programme, 25 of whom completed the bronze level and received certificates from Prince Edward.

Viitorul Cluj Football Academy has a total of 400 children between 5-20 years old.

The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation Forum 2022 started on Tuesday, with the opening ceremony, attended by Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, and HRH Prince Radu of Romania, HRH Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex and Forfar, as president of The Duke of Edinburgh International Award Foundation, Prince Guillaume, Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg, Rt. Hon. Lord Paul Yaw Boateng, International Administrator and President of the International Council of the Award Programme.

It is the first time that the Global Forum takes place outside a Commonwealth country.

The Duke of Edinburgh International Award is a project of the late Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, implemented in Romania with the help of Honorary Consul of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Shajjad Rizvi, and patronized by Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown.