Prince Edward to participate in the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Forum, in Cluj

Foreign leaders, including Prince Edward, the brother of King Charles III, are set to gather for the Duke of Edinburgh International Award Forum, which will take place in Cluj-Napoca, October 11-14.

"The Duke of Edinburgh International Award Foundation is preparing to host HRH Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, for its 14th Global Forum. Next week, The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Romania Foundation is proud to host the 14th Forum of the Duke of Edinburgh International Award Associations, from Tuesday, October 11, to Friday, October 14, 2022. Taking place in Cluj-Napoca during the Education Month, the triennial event will bring together a series of world leaders to discuss and plan the future growth of the Award programme at the world level," it is shown in a press release sent, on Thursday, by the British Embassy in Bucharest, told Agerpres.

According to the same source, the global aspiration of the Award programme is that every young person aged 14-24 years has "the opportunity to participate in the programme and face challenges, to develop universal skills that will help both them and their communities in the coming years."

"The theme of the event, "Supporting the Infinite Potential of Youth," will look at the challenges and opportunities facing young people today and examine how the Award programme can work with and alongside its participants to ensure a comprehensive education to them, to help them face both the world and their future. The Global Forum 2022 officially begins with the Opening Ceremony on October 11, during which Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown and HRH Prince Radu of Romani, HRH Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, in his capacity as President of The Duke of Edinburgh International Award Foundation, HRH Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg, The Rt. Hon. Lord Boateng, International Administrator and President of the International Council of the Award Programme, and Deputy Mayor Dan Tarcea of Cluj-Napoca will address the delegations and special guests. During this four-day event, HRH Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, will also meet young Gold level finishers from across Europe and learn first-hand about the positive impact the Award programme on their lives," the same press release reads.