Prince Radu: Armenians and Romanians are in close relation, they have a lot in common

Armenians and Romanians are in close relation, because they have a lot in common, said Prince Radu, upon being welcomed by the President of the Republic of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian.

"Armenians and Romanians are in close relation because they have the same kind of soul, culture, traditions, mentality and personality. They have a lot in common. That's why, at the beginning of the 20th century (...) the Romanians opened their arms, their soul, their heart because they understood what it means to be devastated by suffering and unfriendliness. The Romanian parliament and political class support the reform in Armenia," said Prince Radu.

The meeting took place, on Tuesday afternoon, at the Yerevan Presidential Palace. The event was attended by the ambassador of the Republic of Armenia in Bucharest, Sergey Minasyan, the director of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Presidency of the Republic of Armenia, Stephan Karthasyan, the ambassador of Romania in Yerevan, Cornel Ionescu, and Chancellor of Crown Custodian Her Majesty's House Traian Sarca.

Prince Radu concludes a three-day visit to Yerevan on Wednesday, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, informs the Royal House.