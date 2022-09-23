Prince Radu, at the Royal Afternoon event dedicated to Romanian economic ties

Prince Radu participated, on Thursday evening, in the Royal Afternoon event dedicated to Romanian economic ties, organized, for the second consecutive year, by the RSM Romania company, specialized in audit, tax and consulting services, informed the Royal Family of Romania, in a Facebook post.

The event was attended by representatives of the Romanian-British Chamber of Commerce, the Romania-Netherlands Chamber of Commerce and the Belgium-Luxembourg-Romania-Moldova Chamber of Commerce.

Prince Radu was invited to the meeting by Dan Schwartz, managing partner and co-founder of the Romanian company that is part of the RSM global network, with offices in 120 countries of the world, the quoted source said.

With the support of the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation, the evening enjoyed the participation of four young musicians, scholarship holders of the Young Talents National Program.

According to the Royal House, the six external visits that the Association of Her Majesty's House organizes annually for the Custodian of the Crown and Prince Radu include, each time, an economic component, both for the intensification of investments and commercial exchanges between Romania and countries of the world, as well as for the consolidation and putting Romanian local communities on the map in EU countries.AGERPRES