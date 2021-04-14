Princess Margareta: Romanian Crown and Army have been together for a century and a half

The Romanian Crown and Army have been together for a century and a half, Crown Custodian Margareta said at the Elisabeta Palace Evening dedicated to the military, an exclusively online event, agerpres.ro confirms.

"The Elisabeta Palace Evening of today is dedicated to the military and National Defense. The Romanian Crown and Army have been together for a century and a half, ever since the arrival of Prince Carol in the country. Romania's modern history admirably reflects in the advance of the National Army during the richest, but also most trying era the Romanians have experienced in all history - the Independence War, the First and Second World Wars, the Cold War, the fundamental contribution to NATO and EU missions," said Princess Margareta.

In his message, Prince Radu pointed out that "each royal generation has done its duty to the country also by keeping a bond with the Romanian Army".

The event hosted on Wednesday by the Crown Custodian was broadcast on the Facebook page of the Romanian Royal Family, on the Royal Romania website and on the Royal Family YouTube channel.

Brigadier General Dorin Corneliu Plescan - commander (Rector) of the "Carol I" National Defense University, commander of the "Posada" 33rd Mountain Hunters Battalion in Curtea de Arges, Lieutenant Colonel Antonio Daniel Alexe, and Sergeant Major Marian Ilie - member of the Invictus Romania Volunteers, addressed the event evoking the connection between the Crown of Romania and the country's Army over the years and the way in which today's Royal Family promotes inside and outside the country the multiple activities of the Romanian troops in defense, education, social life, sports.