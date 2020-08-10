Pro Romania MPs to vote for motion of censure

Pro Romania MPs are going to vote for the motion of censure against the Orban government, the permanent delegation of this party decided on Monday.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday by the members of the National Delegation of Pro Romania they also discussed the opportunity of supporting a motion of censure against the Orban government and the conclusion was that "Romania is going deeper in the crisis with each day at the rule of this government.""They didn't come up with solutions for schools, for health, for the economy and they did not admit their inability to manage a crisis like this, they refuse to listen to experts and they continue to live in a world where electoral percentages and the elections are the utmost priority, regardless of the risks. Romania is facing an even worse situation today than at the beginning of the pandemic for which the Orban government is to blame so that this government must go," Victor Ponta said.On July 30, the acting leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party), Marcel Ciolacu, informed that the Social Democrats are going to submit a motion of censure against the Orban government in August.