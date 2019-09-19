PRO Romania supports censure motion

PRO Romania will support the censure motion against the Dancila Cabinet, Senator Adrian Tutuianu, deputy chair of the political formation, stated on Thursday in central Brasov.

"PRO Romania will support the censure motion against the Viorica Dancila Government. We are interested less in the text, more in reaching a constitutional solution regarding the functioning of the government. Secondly, we are interested that, after the censure motion is passed by Parliament, we have a better government because we consider that the current one is far from the expectations of Romanians, matter that was seen through the punishment received by the PSD [Social Democratic Party] in the elections for the European Parliament," Tutuianu stated.

He mentioned that, depending on further developments on the political scene, PRO Romania does not exclude supporting political formations other than the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats and PSD.