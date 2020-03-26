Pro Romania's Ponta demands resignation of PM Orban: We need national union gov't headed by Raed Arafat

The Chairman of Pro Romania party, Victor Ponta, on Thursday urged Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to resign from office, on his Facebook page, maintaining that the solution would be a national union government headed by secretary of state with the Interior Ministry Raed Arafat.

Victor Ponta's reaction comes after the resignation of Health Minister Victor Costache, Thursday morning.Victor Ponta reminded that in February a gov't was needed capable of taking preparation measures for the epidemic, whilst "Ludovic Orban has orchestrated the fall of the gov't to smooth the way for snap elections".Ponta also stressed that the solution is to replace "the Orban Gov't with a national union gov't headed by secretary of state with the Interior Ministry, Dr. Raed Arafat and made up of professional and brave ministers! Now".