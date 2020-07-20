Pro Romania's Ponta: We despise artists, we hold elections with millions and we cannot see a show

Pro Romania leader Victor Ponta says people can go to shows indoors, with a low audience, in all the EU countries, but in Romania "we despise artists and force them to prepare shows in open air, which they will not be able to hold anyways, because of the rain."

"People can go to shows indoors, which are held in large halls and with a low audience, in all the EU Countries (including in the countries around us, such as Hungary, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, but also in Italy and Spain). But why do we torment ourselves and despise our artists, making them prepare shows in open air, which they will not be able to hold anyways, because of the rain? The health rules can be much better controlled in an auditorium, where people would have fixed spots, with empty seats between them, than they are in the supermarket or on the bus! We are preparing to hold elections with millions of people - but we cannot go to a show!," Ponta wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.The Pro Romania leader rhetorically asked if this was an "intended attitude" of the authorities, in the context in which the European countries, which had bigger health problem than Romania in the first half of July, have regulated this situation."Is this intended? For all those European countries which over July 1-15 were facing a more difficult situation than Romania have already regulated the issue of the shows! Out of respect for the work of the artists, for culture, for the thousands of employees who live out of events, for their spiritual identity, Romania needs to do what the other countries are already doing, but in Romania, we have a Minister of Culture who is absent and a PM who likes to play the mandolin at parties," Victor Ponta added.