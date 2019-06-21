Procedure for awarding contract for purchase of corvettes, suspended

The procedure for awarding the contract for the purchase of multifunctional corvettes was suspended by the National Council for the Settlement of Contestations (CNSC), and this could have an impact on the budget of the Ministry of National Defense (MApN), Defense Minister Gabriel Les declared on Thursday for AGRPRES.

"A request for this procedure to be canceled was submitted. It was accepted by CNSC and suspended at this time. We have been asked for some documents, and now we are working on the whole file to make it available. I do not know what will happen in the future, we have now the procedure suspended," Les said.The minister argues that the delay in designating the multifunctional corvette provider is a problem for the Romanian military system, given that the Romanian Naval Forces need these combat ships. At the same time, Gabriel Les specified that the suspension of the procedure by CNSC could also affect the execution of the budget for the current year, meaning that the MApN could be in the situation of not spending the 2pct of the Gross Domestic Product, as it pledged."This program is extremely delayed as it is. Any delay leads to the impossibility of creating the capability that we need so much. It is a procedure that we would like to finalize in order to close the 2pct budget this year. It is a desideratum that we all want and to know that we have started some programs in the defense industry," Gabriel Les said.