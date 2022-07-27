 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Products worth over 190,000 lei, taken from state reserves for refugees from Ukraine

refugiati

The Government approved, on Wednesday, to take out some products from the state reserves to be distributed to the refugee population from Ukraine - light constructions made of modular elements, basic food products, canned goods, blankets, mattresses, sleeping bags, worth 190,626 lei, without VAT.

According to a release from the Government, in Wednesday's meeting a decision was approved regarding the removal of some quantities of products from the state reserves and their granting as emergency domestic humanitarian aid, free of charge, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Products in the total amount of 190,626 lei, without VAT, will be taken from the state reserves, which will be granted to the Ministry of Internal Affairs - the General Inspectorate for Immigration, the General Directorate of the Municipality of Bucharest and the Prefect's Institution of Bistrita-Nasaud, to be distributed to the refugee population from Ukraine," the press release states.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.