Profile of patients infected with coronavirus changed, says Iasi Infectious Disease Hospital manager

coronavirus

he profile of the patients infected with the novel coronavirus has changed, over 50 percent of the persons infected and admitted to the medical unit being aged under 50, on Friday said the manager of the Iasi Infectious Diseases Hospital "Sfanta Parascheva", Dr. Carmen Dorobat.

She says tat if in the first two weeks the patients were having mild forms of infection, currently there are respiratory malfunctions, fortunately not serious forms, but there are many no matter their age.
"There are two hypotheses: either an infectious agent passing from an individual to another changes pathogenicity, i.e. the ability to assault the body, and we hope it doesn't become more aggressive, or it could be strictly about the patient, i.e. comorbidity, about their age. These are conclusions I would be able to have an answer to only after two or three weeks," the hospital's manager said.

According to her, a lot of young people are infected with the novel coronavirus, two of whom in serious condition

