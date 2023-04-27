Profitability of Antibiotice Iasi, up by 38% last year

The Romanian manufacturer of generic medicines Antibiotice Iasi obtained sales revenues of 100 million euros in 2022 in the context of an increasing profitability by 38%, according to a company release, sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

In the year 2022, the unprecedented increase in tariffs for the main utilities and fuels, as well as the implicit increase in the prices of raw materials, led to an alarming increase in inflation, against the background of the instability created by the conflict in Ukraine, underlines the quoted source, Agerpres informs.Of the approximately 100 million euros in total sales revenue (482.7 million RON) obtained in 2022, the revenues from the domestic market were 298.6 million RON, up 32.9% compared to the value in 2021.According to the company, the efficiency of the drug manufacturer's activities is significantly influenced by the value of the clawback tax, which was 31.3 million RON and which, combined with the value of the gross profit, ensures a profit of 73.2 million RON.The export value of active substances increased by 45% in 2022 compared to the value obtained in 2021, from 52.4 million RON to 75.7 million RON.In 2022, Antibiotice delivered to international markets medicines worth 108.4 million RON, an increase of 22% compared to 2021. The main markets where increases in sales of Antibiotice brand medicines were recorded are: United Kingdom of Great Britain, Vietnam, Canada, Denmark, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Canada.