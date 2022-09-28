Project dedicated to constitutionalism in Romania, launched on Thursday by the Romanian Academy

The project "Constitutional tradition and perspectives of constitutionalism in Romania", dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the Romanian Constitution in March 1923, will be launched on Thursday by the Legal Research Institute of the Romanian Academy, in the Ion Heliade Radulescu Amphitheater of the Romanian Academy Library, informs a press release sent by the Academy to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

At the beginning of the event, the president of the Romanian Academy, Academician Ioan-Aurel Pop, will give an opening speech, followed by a lecture delivered by Dr. Marian Enache, president of the Constitutional Court of Romania.

The project, consisting of a cycle of monthly conferences, will be presented by Prof. Dr. Mircea Dutu, director of the Legal Research Institute, Academician Andrei Radulescu, during the lecture titled "Constitutionalism in the modern and contemporary development of Romania. Explanations and implications of a project".

Based on the model of the 23 lectures organized in 1921-1922 by the Romanian Social Institute, which were aimed at preparing the adoption of the fundamental law of 1923, the current project, initiated by the Legal Research Institute of the Romanian Academy, aims to deepen Romania's constitutional tradition and to highlight the current dimensions and the prospects for the affirmation of constitutionalism in our country.

The series of monthly conferences, held between September 2022 and March 2023, is a scientific investigation and academic debate aimed at providing analyses, evaluations and relevant conclusions on the topic addressed, seeking to draw attention to the problems of the national legal reflection.

The conclusions of the analyses will be presented during a closing conference of the project, proposed for March 29, 2023, and the related works will be published in a special volume, under the auspices of the Romanian Academy Publishing House.AGERPRES