Project to develop public policy for Romanian architecture, started by Order of Architects and Ministry of Development

The Order of Romanian Architects (OAR) has started, together with the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA), the project to develop the public policy for the architecture of Romania.

The Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila, said that Romania has many public policies in the field of construction, some approved, others underway.

According to the official, the national program in regards to consolidating buildings with seismic risk will start next year.

"There are many public policies that we have launched, some of them have already been approved either by decision of the Government or the Parliament and they must be put in a symbiosis, because all of these are important in different segments, but a "dome", a "lid" must come over them (...), an architectural policy of Romania in which these various areas we build and make public policies are correlated. This is what we propose and here is our common challenge," Cseke Attila stated, told Agerpres.

He drew attention to the fact that all the construction regulations of Romania are from the period of 1997-1999-2001, 2003 at most.

"Technology and modernity and the possibilities to build, to design are completely different today than they were in '97, in '99. We as a country have not kept up with this fluctuation, in the positive sense of modernity. While in the western part of Europe, these regulations undergo a complete revision every 5, at most 10 years, and new construction regulations are issued, we have practically stagnated for 20-25 years and last year (...) we launched this idea to redo all the important construction regulations," Cseke Attila added.

In the opinion of the president of the Order of Architects from Romania, Stefan Balici, an architecture policy will represent "an integrative document" of the approaches at the institutional level.

"Whether it will be about the health infrastructure policy, hospital constructions and others, to be coordinated by the Ministry of Health or the transport policy, all these will have to be subordinated to the document we are talking about (...), an integrative and coordinating document, which will allow a coherent action with good results on all these levels and through all the branches of the state body, but also of the other players (...). We are very interested in an emphasis on education, how we train architects who can respond to these completely new challenges that we have to face on a professional level today, whether we are talking about the climate crisis or about digitalization," Stefan Balici pointed out.

According to him, an architecture policy must also take into account the formation of capacities up to the level of the workforce on the construction site.

At the same time, Stefan Balici said that solving the problem of technical regulations that are "largely outdated" requires research.

"You cannot make technical regulations without updating the concrete, pragmatic knowledge base," he said.