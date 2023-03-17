Project worth 56.8 million lei to prevent flood risk in Danube Delta

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests (MMAP), in partnership with the "Apele Romane" National Administration (ANAR) - Apele Romane Dobrogea-Litoral, is going to implement the project on "Complex protection of localities in the Danube Delta to minimise the risk of floods on life, Tulcea County," whose financing contract is worth almost 56.83 million lei.

The total value of the financing contract is 56,828,237.79 lei, of which 85% comes from the Cohesion Fund and 15% from the state budget, told Agerpres.

The estimated completion date of the works is November 30, 2023.