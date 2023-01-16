Projects to obtain financing for investments in battery value chain are submitted starting Monday

Projects to obtain financing for investments in the entire battery value chain (production and/or assembly and recycling) can be submitted starting Monday, the Ministry of Energy announced on its Facebook page.

The estimated total budget of the scheme is the equivalent in RON of the sum of 258.7 million euros.

Financial support is granted for investments in the construction of new production capacities and/or the assembly and recycling of Li-Ion batteries (including Li-metal, Li-sulfur, Zn, flow, high temperature), provided that the recycling activity is financed according to paragraph 6 of the aid scheme, which includes any combination of production activities of electrodes and/or components of electrodes and batteries, as well as assembly of electrodes in batteries and testing/conditioning of batteries including the recycling activity, Agerpres informs.

Funds are also granted for the construction of new production capacities and/or the assembly and recycling of photovoltaic cells and/or panels, provided that the recycling activity is financed according to para. 6 of the aid scheme, which includes any combination of polysilicon and wafer production activities, as well as assembly of photovoltaic cells and modules including recycling of photovoltaic panels (or their elements).

"The investments will be completed, including the commissioning of all capacities, by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. Eligible applicants are micro-enterprises, medium-sized enterprises, small enterprises (including newly established enterprises) and large enterprises established on the basis of Law No. 31/1990 on the companies republish the subsequent modifications and additions, or established in accordance with the specific legislation of the member state of which they hold nationality and with the condition of registration with the ONRC [the National Trade Register Office] in Romania!," the Ministry mentions.