Promotion of economic and sectoral cooperation, discussed by ForMin Manescu and Qatari counterpart

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramona Manescu, expressed, on Monday, in a meeting with her Qatari counterpart, Sheik Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the availability of the Bucharest authorities to create some mechanisms dedicated to promoting economic and sectoral cooperation, in the form of mixed commissions and/or economic forums.

According to a release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Ramona Manescu had, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, a meeting with deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheik Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. On this occasion, the heads of the two diplomacies noted the tendency for growth and deepening of the bilateral political-diplomatic dialogue, following recent high-level visits, as well as frequent contacts between Romanian and Qatari experts in various domains of reciprocal interest.

At the end of the meeting, the Romanian and Qatari officials deemed as opportune to continue the exchange of opinions regarding the regional and international security situation, including the new threats to it, both during bilateral contacts, as well as on the occasion of international reunions that will take place in the coming period, the release mentions.