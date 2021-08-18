Proposed finance minister Vilceanu: I feel obligated by the trust invested in me by my colleagues in PNL

Liberal Deputy Dan Vilceanu, validated for the position of minister of finance, stated that he wants to take over as soon as possible the portfolio for managing issues that are waiting to be solved, emphasizing that he feels obligated by the trust invested in him by his colleagues from the National Political Bureau of the National Liberal Party.

"First of all, I would like to thank the Prime Minister for his support and secondly it is an honour for me that today I received the vote of my colleagues. You've shown that you have trust in me and I feel obligated by this trust. I also want to tell you that the Ministry of Finance is one of the very important ministries in the Romanian Government and I have no doubt that I will make a good team with the Prime Minister, since we have worked together in the Budget-Finance Committee. I believe that we have debated together on 4 or 5 budgets in the joint committees," Dan Vilceanu said on Wednesday, at the end of the BPN of the PNL.

He added that he wants the takeover of the finance portfolio "as soon as possible" so that he can start to deal with the "problems that are waiting to be solved.