Prosecutors open criminal case over scandal related to local elections in district 1

Prosecutors from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the District 1 Court have opened two criminal cases, following the scandal regarding the conduct of local elections in district 1 of the Capital City Bucharest, according to Agerpres.

"Two criminal cases were registered with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest District 1 Court in connection with the unfolding of the local elections in district 1 of Bucharest. The first criminal case was registered on 28.09.2020, following a call to the emergency service 112 and it refers to the crime of forging electoral documents and records, as stipulated by article 391 of the Criminal Code. The second criminal case was registered on 01.10.2020, based on the ex officio notification of the criminal investigation bodies, as a result of the appearance in the public space of some video recordings and it refers to an attempt to forge electoral documents and records, as stipulated by article 32 corroborated with article 391 of the Criminal Code," shows a press release of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the District Court 1.

The Prosecutor's Office mentions that, in both cases, the investigation is being carried out in rem, and that the evidence is administered with maximum celerity by the criminal investigation bodies from the District 1 Police, under the coordination of the prosecutors from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest District 1 Court.

On Wednesday evening, the television stations broadcast images with several people entering the headquarters of the Electoral Bureau of the District 1 (BES 1), where ballot boxes and bags were stored.

After these images emerged, the Gendarmerie of the Capital City specified that access to the room within the Electoral Bureau of the District 1 (BES 1) building, where electoral materials are stored, is allowed only with the consent of the BES president, and the precinct is guarded after sealing.

"The room where the electoral materials are stored was only unsealed at the request of the president of the electoral bureau, with the gendarme on duty there always drawing up a report on handing over the room. We specify that access to that room is allowed only with the president's consent. The activities carried out inside the room do not fall within the competence of our institution as long as the authorized persons carry out activities related to the electoral process," mentioned the Gendarmerie.

The incumbent mayor of district 1, Dan Tudorache, announced he would ask BEC to organise new elections in this district, arguing vote rigging, maintaining that a sack of votes had been taken out of the storage room at BES 1.

Dan Tudorache claims that representatives of USR PLUS entered the BES headquarters "at night, like thieves".

The candidate supported by USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) and PNL (National Liberal Party) for the City Hall of District 1, Clotilde Armand, declared that it is a "manipulation" orchestrated by PSD (Social Democratic Party), for the "intimidation" of the president of BES 1.